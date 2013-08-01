Red Hair Inspiration: 10 Celebrities Who Make Us Want to Be Redheads

Choosing a hair color can be incredibly difficult. You’ve got to consider your skin tone, your hair’s history of dyeing and/or bleaching, your personality and about a million other factors. While going brunette tends to be a bit easier because of the nature of hair dye, going red can be much more exhilarating. Not for the faint of heart, red hair instantly sets you apart from the crowd, and if red hair suits you, we say go for it.

For a bit of color inspiration, we took to Hollywood for the best redheads we could find. From Emma Stone’s auburn hair to Jessica Chastain’s strawberry hued locks, here are 10 celebrities for red hair inspiration you can take straight to the hair salon.

