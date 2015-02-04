Instagram Insta-glam: Red Eyeshadow

A bit cyber-goth and a bit “the look of love” red eyeshadow isn’t normally what you’d find in any eye palette. The bold color certainly makes a statement in whatever dose—with much interpretation for the viewer (in this case, anyone with an Instagram account). We’ve collected some serious inspiration for those who aren’t afraid to paint their eyelids red. And for those a bit shy, here are a bunch of looks to convince you that red eyeshadow can be anything from romantic to avant-garde.

More from Beauty High:

How to Actually Wear Red Eyeshadow

Instagram Insta-Glam: Fiery Red Hair

How to Actually Wear Blue Eyeshadow