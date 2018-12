Viola Davis, who is nominated for Best Actress for The Help tonight at the 84th annual Academy Awards, chose to go au natural in the hair category. Walking the red carpet in an emerald green Vera Wang gown, Viola showed off her natural ‘fro (which her mom helped her cut a few days ago) in preparation for tonight.

Personally, we love Viola and are rooting for her, but what do you think of this natural look? Let us know in the poll below!