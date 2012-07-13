Red Carpet Updos That Work For Any Summer Event

Worrying about frizz in the summer is very tiresome. Instead of trying to keep your hair smooth and frizz-free when going to an event this summer, why not try a cute updo instead? These styles are not only easy to do, but will keep you from focusing on your hair when you are trying to enjoy yourself at an outdoor wedding or even your friend’s barbecue. On the red carpet, celebrities show off many different styles. While it is obvious that they have hairstylists who do their hair for them, we found some updos that you can try yourself at home.

Sleek top knots were seen on a variety of celebrities, and are often an easy look to do yourself. Charlize Theron and Emma Stone added chic accessories to their hair to give it some detail; Loose, wavy buns were seen on Sarah Highland and Hayden Panettiere; and Jenna Dewan-Tatum shows that ponytails aren’t just for little girls. These celebrities have flawless style and their red carpet looks can easily be done at home.

Click through the slideshow to see which red carpet updos can work for any summer occasion.