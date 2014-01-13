Red Carpet Trend: Short Bob Haircuts at the Golden Globes

Awards season has just begun, and it’s already bringing trends to the red carpet. Short hair has been a growing trend over the past year, but what started as the short, “Karlie Kloss” cut became the chop that Hollywood couldn’t get enough of.

MORE: A Look Back: Best and Worst of Golden Globes Beauty

Whether worn choppy or slick and sleek, celebrities like Kelly Osbourne, Hayden Panettiere, and Zosia Mamet showed up to the Golden Globes red carpet with chin sweeping hair. Short hair will certainly be sure to show up more and more throughout the next few months on the red carpet, and we’re excited to see how our favorite A-listers will style their shorter ‘dos.

Images via Steve Granitz/Wire Image; Frederic J. Brown/AFP