Red Carpet Beauty – Stars Turn To Classic Tricks At 2010 Met Costume Institute Gala

Last night’s Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute Gala brought out the best in the fashion elite, and by that we mean flawless classic beauty. We saw bold red lips, taut ballerina buns, loose waves and bronzed skin. Take a look at the red carpet beauty trends below!

Old Hollywood Glamour



L to R: Kate Bosworth’s slicked back tendrils bring us back to the days of old Hollywood. But rather than completely retro, Kate kept it pale and pretty with a soft pink lip. Taylor Swift gave the look a more disheveled effect, and topped it off with dramatic bold red lipstick. Photos:Dara Kushner/INFevents.com

Tousled Waves



L to R: Sarah Jessica Parker adds a bit of pizazz to her beachy look with a floral accessory. Lily Collins shows off her bedazzled ensemble by leaving her flowing locks to hang on the opposite shoulder. Photos: Dara Kushner/ INFevents.com | B.Ach/INFevents.com

Ballerina Buns



L to R: Joy Bryant shows the draped shoulders of her dress by pulling her hair into a high bun, which we saw multiple times throughout the night. Kate Hudson added a little something to her updo with a bohemian side braid one of the biggest trends of the season. Photos: Dara Kushner/ INFevents.com

Smokey Eyes



L to R: Jennifer Lopez pairs deep smokey eyes with a disheveled up-do for a perfectly tousled look. Diane Kruger put a lighter spin on the smokey eye, with a gold shadow, nude lip and polished bun. Photos: B. Ach/INFevents.com, Dara Kushner/INFevents.com





