Red Carpet Star Makeovers

Check out how these stars got glammed up for the 2009 Red Carpet season and tell us what you think.

Kate Winslet

Before

Kate goes for long blond waves and natural makeup.

Photo: Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd. Red Carpet After

Kate looks sophisticated and polished with red lips and a soft updo.

Photo: Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.

Drew Barrymore

Before

Long tousled hair and barely-there makeup gives Drew a low-key look.

Red Carpet After

Drew does her best Marilyn Monroe.

Photo: Vince Bucci/WireImage.com

Hayden Panettiere

Before

Hayden spots a cropped bob with lots of gray shadow and bronzy blush.

Photo: Andy Fossum/Startraksphoto.com Red Carpet After

Hayden gets glam with lush curls and sexy black liner.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Alicia Keys

Before

Alicia goes all-natural with bouncy curls and nude makeup.

Photo: RD / Dziekan / Retna Digital Red Carpet After

Alicia gets glam with a deep side part and berry lips.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Jennifer Morrison

Before

Jennifer Jennifer leaves lots of curly, slinky bits fall out from her updo.

Photo: RD / Dziekan / Retna Digital Red Carpet After

Jennifer goes for a smoothed out high-volume updo.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Sarah Jessica Parker