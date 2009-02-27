Red Carpet Star Makeovers

Check out how these stars got glammed up for the 2009 Red Carpet season and tell us what you think.
Kate Winslet
Kate goes for long blond waves and natural makeup.
Photo: Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.
Kate looks sophisticated and polished with red lips and a soft updo.
Photo: Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.
Drew Barrymore
Long tousled hair and barely-there makeup gives Drew a low-key look.
Drew does her best Marilyn Monroe.
Photo: Vince Bucci/WireImage.com
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden spots a cropped bob with lots of gray shadow and bronzy blush.
Photo: Andy Fossum/Startraksphoto.com
Hayden gets glam with lush curls and sexy black liner.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Alicia Keys
Alicia goes all-natural with bouncy curls and nude makeup.
Photo: RD / Dziekan / Retna Digital
Alicia gets glam with a deep side part and berry lips.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Jennifer Morrison
Jennifer Jennifer leaves lots of curly, slinky bits fall out from her updo.
Photo: RD / Dziekan / Retna Digital
Jennifer goes for a smoothed out high-volume updo.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Sarah Jessica Parker