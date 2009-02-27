StyleCaster
Red Carpet Star Makeovers

Megan McIntyre
Check out how these stars got glammed up for the 2009 Red Carpet season and tell us what you think.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet - Red Carpet Makeover

Before
Kate goes for long blond waves and natural makeup.
Photo: Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.

Red Carpet After
Kate looks sophisticated and polished with red lips and a soft updo.
Photo: Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore - Red Carpet Makeover

Before
Long tousled hair and barely-there makeup gives Drew a low-key look.

Red Carpet After
Drew does her best Marilyn Monroe.
Photo: Vince Bucci/WireImage.com

Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere - Red Carpet Makeover

Before
Hayden spots a cropped bob with lots of gray shadow and bronzy blush.
Photo: Andy Fossum/Startraksphoto.com

Red Carpet After
Hayden gets glam with lush curls and sexy black liner.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys - Red Carpet Makeover

Before
Alicia goes all-natural with bouncy curls and nude makeup.
Photo: RD / Dziekan / Retna Digital

Red Carpet After
Alicia gets glam with a deep side part and berry lips.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Jennifer Morrison

Jennifer Morrison - Red Carpet Makeover

Before
Jennifer Jennifer leaves lots of curly, slinky bits fall out from her updo.
Photo: RD / Dziekan / Retna Digital

Red Carpet After
Jennifer goes for a smoothed out high-volume updo.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker - Red Carpet Makeover

Before
Sarah goes for extra-long lush hair and smokey eyes.
Photo: Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd.

Red Carpet After
Sarah walks the red carpet with big, bouncy glossy curls.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

