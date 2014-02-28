The Biggest Beauty Risks at the Oscars, Ever

The last awards show of the season, the Academy Awards is also the most prestigious. While this means big doings for the stars nominated, it also means that the hair and makeup on the red carpet leans on the side of caution. The looks tend to be very classic with smooth hair and nude lips, but every now and again a celebrity steps out with a bolder look.

From Viola Davis’ debuting her natural hair to Scarlett Johansson’s orange eyeshadow, we’ve rounded up the biggest beauty risks that celebrities have taken on the Oscars red carpet. Take a look at some of the riskiest looks above, and tell us if you think they were worth it in the comments below!

