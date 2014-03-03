Learn Exactly Which Products the Stars Wore at the Oscars Last Night

While some may say that there were a key few moments that stole the 86th annual Academy Awards — Lupita Nyong’o’s tear-jerking speech, Jared Leto’s love for his mother (and his ombré) or even John Travolta mispronouncing Idina Menzel — we can’t deny that the red carpet was still our favorite part of the night. Nude lips may have held their own on the carpet, but they were complemented by strong statement eyes, fun nail shades and glowing cheekbones. Plus, whenever that odd bold lip popped up we all cheered (at least on the inside).

Above, we’ve pulled together the exact products that the stars used to get their Oscar-ready looks, so you can get them yourselves. In love with Lupita’s nail polish? So were we – learn what it was, now.

