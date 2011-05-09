Get Carmindy’s Red Carpet Makeup Look!

I attended the 5th Annual DKMS Gala at Cipriani’s in Manhattan the other night and was honored to help support this incredible charity. The star-studded event included such talents as Rihanna, David Bowie, Iman, Eva Mendes and Mary J. Blige. DKMS is the biggest bone marrow donor organization run by the beautiful Katharina Harf, who unfortunately lost her own mother to the disease.

Photo: © Robin Platzer/Twin Images

This charity is so special because it gives you the chance to be a real hero and save someone’s life. If you take only a moment to register online, you may be able to help give the biggest gift there is if you are a match to someone in need. So register now and do something so incredible for someone else.

Gearing up for the event was a blast. I decided on a beautiful Lanvin dress in an unusual pale pewter color and thought that a modern pewter quartz eye and pink cheeks and lips would be the way to go. First, I applied my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Your Skin Makeup in Sandy Beige, All Over Brightener and Truly Translucent Loose Powder in Neutralizer to my skin.

Next, I filled in my brows with Lorac’s Creamy Eye Brow Pencil in Blonde and then swept Nars Eyeshadow Duo in Melusine (a pewter shade) across my lids. Then, I used the Fresh Satin Luster Palette to “Carmindize” my face by applying it under the brows, on the inner corners of the eyes and on top of the cheekbones. After that, I brushed on the lid shade in my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Instant Definition Eye Shadow Palette in Quartz across my crease and used the contour shade at the outer corners of the lids and smudged it under the lower lash line. I completed my fabulous fringe with MAC’s Studio Fix Mascara in Black and a set of Andrea #53 Lashes.

I finished my red carpet look with a swirl of Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Natural Powder Blush in Ethereal on my cheeks and Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Playful Pink. To find any of my products call 1-800-953-5080, and my team will tell you the nearest store location to find what you are looking for.



