Red Carpet Makeovers on Mike & Juliet Show

Megan McIntyre
I recently joined Juliet Huddy on Fox’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet to show off a few of Daily Makeover’s try-on Oscar hairstyles.

Three audience members got to try the virtual makeover tool with fantastic results! Marisa Tomei’s large waves, Jennifer Aniston’s stunning braid, and Taraji P Henson’s bangs all looked beautiful on the three women.

hair makeover - Kathleen wanted to try Marissa Tomei

Kathleen wanted to try on Marissa Tomei’s look

The 25 virtual hairstyles come direct from the red carpet of the 2009 Academy Awards. You can try on these glamorous chignons, braids and bobs in the Makeover Studio!

Watch the clip here.

hair makeover Autumn Taraji P. Henson

Autumn did Taraji P. Henson’s darling bob

hair makeover-Theresa with Jennifer Aniston

Theresa tries on Jennifer Aniston’s braid

