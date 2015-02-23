Oscars Lips Bolder Than The Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

Of all the nights for beauty pressure, The Oscars are pretty much the SATs. You don’t lose points for omitting, but you DO gain points for acing your beauty game with all the right elements. A bold or bright lip color is that element for this year’s red carpet. With hundreds of cameras at pretty much every angle, the last thing you’d want to worry about it your lipstick smudging, rubbing off in a weird way or worse, showing up on your teeth. These stars pulled off the bold lip effortlessly and with a range of corals, reds, plums and berry hues. It’s about time we’re seeing some glamour on the red carpet.

MORE: 2015 Oscars Beauty—The Best Looks Of The Evening

Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts made the chic choice of going with a plum lip. You don’t really see this color on the red carpet so much so it’s so refreshing to see it done by some of Hollywood’s most elegant actresses. It’s too bad Lorde wasn’t around to up the plum presence.

It may still be February but a bright orange and coral are promising signs of the spring that’s soon to come. Jenna Dewan Tatum and Emma Stone are pulling off these bright and sometimes hard-to-nail lip colors with aplomb and look gorgeous doing it.

Red would be the obvious choice for a red carpet event, red and white seeming to be the wardrobe color of choice when pairing with a red lip as seen on Lady Gaga, Solange, Genesis Rodriguez and Dakota Johnson–each one sporting her own flattering shade of red. Because who doesn’t look great with a red power lip? We hope they had someone on teeth check through out the evening!

MORE: Red Carpet “It” Girls To Watch

Chrissy Teigan‘s wine lips are a singular vampy sensation. She traded in her trademark red carpet perfectly textured ponytail in favor of Old Hollywood waves cascading around her face. We’re loving this choice, whatever inspired it. A little femme fatale, but mostly a whole lot of glam.