Red Alert: How To Find A Red Lipstick For Your Skin Tone

Red lips have always been a fashion staple – from the red carpet to fashionistas alike – but have you been guilty of shying away from this attention grabbing look because you can’t figure out what color works for you? Fret no longer, because we’ve broken down what shades will work for each skin tone. Now that you’ve found your soulmate shade, glide it on your lips and hit the catwalk (or sidewalk) with some confidence.
Find your lip shade to immediately take a simple outfit to stunning, click through to find your shade!
Porcelain Skin: If you have beautiful and very fair skin like Evan Rachel Wood you should look for reds that are brick or terracotta shades.
(Try Estee Lauder Long Lasting Lipstick in Scarlett Siren, $25 at esteelauder.com)
Fair Skin: If you have this skin color with warm undertones like Taylor Swift, choose a red with a pink undertone to compliment your complexion.
(Try NARS Semi Matte Lipstick in Jungle Red, $24 at narscosmetics.com)
Olive/Medium Skin: For skin color with a yellowish tint like Jessica Alba use a tomato red with a blue undertone to brighten your skin.
(Try Dior Addict Extreme Lipstick in Firework, $30 at sephora.com)
Dark Skin: For a dark skin tone like Kelly Rowland the best shades are a burgundy or cherry red.
(Try Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Fig, $19 at sephora.com)