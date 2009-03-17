Recycle. Reuse. Rewarded.

Both Origins and Tarte are finding ways to keep their consumers happy and help the environment at the same time.

On April 2nd, Origins is kicking off a recycling initiative for all of their cosmetics packaging– tubes, caps, bottles, jars, and compacts—both in their stores and at department store counters. The program has been dubbed Return to Origins, and will help to make recycling even easier on consumers.

With Return to Origins, consumers can bring all of their used bottles back to Origins stores. As an incentive for the program, customers who bring back used bottles will receive a sample from the brand’s A Perfect World line. Jane Lauder, senior vice president and general manager of Origins noted to WWD that, “Being green is such an important part of our platform, as is being cognizant of the environment—we want to make sure we’re doing the best we can.”

Tarte also has a customer recycling incentive program, which includes discounts off of products for every container that is recycled. For example, when you send in an empty slide tin lip balm you receive 15% off of any lip product purchase. Tarte also provides tips on their site on how to reuse favorite cases, such as using the mini cheek stain set as a travel jewelry case.

Being green has been all the rage for awhile, and is finally making its way into the cosmetics world. Do you think you’ll recycle your containers?