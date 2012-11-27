News: Recreate Liz Taylor Beauty Looks; Jada Pinkett Smith Defends Daughter’s Hair

Whether you loved or hated Lindsay Lohan’s performance as Elizabeth Taylor, you must admit those hair and makeup looks were gorgeous. The Cut shares tutorials for five different looks as well as a video of the real Taylor showing how she got that signature bold eye makeup. —via The Cut

Jada Pinkett Smith recently defended her daughter’s right to style her hair any way she wants, arguing that our culture has an expectation of what a young girl should look like (which isn’t right) and parents shouldn’t use their children to feed their personal insecurities. — The Frisky

Scarlett Johansson and Jessica Biel may now come to mind when we say Hitchcock, but the real director had many gorgeous leading ladies with enviable beauty looks. —via Bella Sugar

Word just got out that L’Oreal is buying Urban Decay. But don’t worry — the brand will remain vegan and animal cruelty-free. —via Allure