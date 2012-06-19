Reclaim Your Curls for Summer

Having curly hair is no picnic when you’re constantly worry about your hair getting wet and the frizzy after-effects. Here, we break down ways you can plan ahead with cute accessories and smart hair products that highlight the perfect curls without the drama.

For sleek curls without the frizz, we turned to Dove celebrity hair stylist Mark Townsend to walk us through getting the perfect look this season. Just follow his step-by-step below and embrace your curly style!

Step One: Start the look by applying a large dollop of Dove® Style+Care™ Nourishing Curls Whipped Cream Mousse to damp hair.

Step Two: Blow hair dry with a large round brush. It helps to hold the brush in hair for a second or two after you’ve moved the heat away to set the hair.

Step Three: Wrap each section around a 2-inch curling iron to create loose waves.

Step Four: Take a dime-sized amount of the Dove® Style+Care™ Frizz-Free Shine Cream-Serum in your hands and rub them together.

Step Five: Rake your hands through your hair to break up the waves and give them great shine and a little definition.

