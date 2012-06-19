StyleCaster
Share

Reclaim Your Curls for Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

Reclaim Your Curls for Summer

Amanda Elser
by
Reclaim Your Curls for Summer
7 Start slideshow

Having curly hair is no picnic when you’re constantly worry about your hair getting wet and the frizzy after-effects. Here, we break down ways you can plan ahead with cute accessories and smart hair products that highlight the perfect curls without the drama.

For sleek curls without the frizz, we turned to Dove celebrity hair stylist Mark Townsend to walk us through getting the perfect look this season. Just follow his step-by-step below and embrace your curly style!

Step One: Start the look by applying a large dollop of Dove® Style+Care™  Nourishing Curls Whipped Cream Mousse to damp hair.

Step Two: Blow hair dry with a large round brush. It helps to hold the brush in hair for a second or two after you’ve moved the heat away to set the hair.

Step Three: Wrap each section around a 2-inch curling iron to create loose waves.

Step Four: Take a dime-sized amount of the Dove® Style+Care™ Frizz-Free Shine Cream-Serum in your hands and rub them together.

Step Five: Rake your hands through your hair to break up the waves and give them great shine and a little definition.

Our Beauty and The Beach series highlights the biggest trends and beach-perfect looks for summer. For more information on our relationship with Dove® Style+Care™: cmp.ly/3

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Check out the slideshow to see all the products you’ll need to make the smooth transition from the beach to a night out this summer!

Bobby pins are every girl’s best friend, and when it comes to styling your hair this summer why not have a little fun with it? Leaving your hair down adorned with these fancy pins from Urban Outfitters ($8) is a great way to add color to any summer night.

Photo: /Urban Outfitters

To create a quick and easy updo on the go, Townsend recommends prepping hair with Dove® Style+Care™ Frizz-Free Shine Cream-Serum ($3.76). Rub a dime-size amount all over to break up curls and give hair shine. Once that is done just gather the hair into a ponytail and wrap ponytail back around the base to create an oversized bun using a few bobby pins.

Photo: /Dove

These funky hair wraps from Free People ($14) are all you need to update your quick and easy braid. Wrap these around the base of your braid for an added style element.

Photo: /Free People

Finish off any summer look with Dove® Style+Care™ Strength & Shine Extra Hold Hairspray ($3.76) to ensure every strand will stay in place come rain, humidity and sun.

Photo: /Dove

Use these ponytail holders from Anthropologie ($10) for a sleek and slicked-back style this summer. Townsend recommends using Dove® Style+Care™ Frizz-Free Shine Cream-Serum to smooth down flyaways before brushing hair into a tight ponytail.

Photo: /Anthropologie, Dove

Finally, no day at the beach would be complete without the proper tools. This Quik Style Paddle Brush from Goody ($11.99) is like a towel and a brush in one. Super absorbent microfiber bristles remove 30% of water as you style.

Photo: /Goody

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Red, White & Boobs: Kate Upton Covers GQ

Red, White & Boobs: Kate Upton Covers GQ
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share