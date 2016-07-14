20 Nutrient-Packed Recipes That Will Make Your Skin Glow

While creams, serums, and masks can work antiaging wonders, if you really want to win the battle against the years, you gotta do it from the inside out. Stocking up on the right foods will give your body the fuel it needs to stay naturally strong, soft, resilient, and less wrinkle-prone. Plus, most of them are pretty delicious.
Click through to find out which ingredients give your skin the most bang for its nutrient-craving buck, and get 20 inspiring ways to cook them.
Tomatoes contain an antioxidant called lycopene that has been shown to improve skin's natural SPF, so opt for tomato-rich recipes like this Double Tomato Pesto Spaghetti with Zucchini Noodles. Note: You might get more lycopene from cooked tomatoes than raw ones.
Cookie and Kate
Quinoa Stuffed Spinach and Tomatoes
Diethood
Butternut squash is packed with vitamin A—vital for the growth of new, healthy skin cells—and vitamin C, which helps produce skin-firming collagen.
One Pan Chicken and Squash
Let the Baking Begin
Wild salmon contains skin-moisturizing omega-3 fatty acids, as well as selenium, which helps protect skin from sun damage.
Honey Garlic Salmon
Rasa Malaysia
One Pan Roasted Lemon and Pepper Salmon with Garlic Parmesan Asparagus
Cooking Classy
One medium-size kiwi can contain more than 100 percent of the vitamin C you need in a day—it's important for producing collagen and keeping skin hydrated.
Strawberry Kiwi Lime Salad
The Kitchen Magpie
Walnuts are packed with omega-3s, keeping your skin cells moisturized and strong, and helping to prevent damage from toxins. Walnuts may also help fight inflammation.
Simple Mushroom Penne with Walnut Pesto
Pinch of Yum
Carrots are loaded with beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A, an antioxidant that fights free radicals that can cause signs of aging.
Roasted Carrots with Honey, Rosemary, and Thyme
Creative Culinary
Rosemary is an essential oil that has natural antiseptic properties, meaning it can help protect your skin from sun damage and toxins.
One Sheet Pan Rosemary Chicken
Little Spice Jar
Chickpeas have several nutrients that keep your skin healthy by fueling its cells and fighting damage, including manganese, molybdenum, folate, and vitamin B.
Caprese Quinoa Salad with Chickpeas
Simply Quinoa
Sunflower seeds are rich in B vitamins, copper, and vitamin E, which enhances immune function and fights inflammation that can cause acne.
Broccoli Salad with Blueberries, Apples, and Sunflower Seeds
Kristine's Kitchen Blog
Lean beef contains omega-3s and -6s plus tons of protein, which helps build collagen and keep skin strong and soft.
Chinese Lean Beef and Green Beans
Today's Creative Life
Kale has skin-firming vitamins A and C, in addition to nutrients called lutein and zeaxanthin, which nix free radicals caused by sun exposure.
Sautéed Kale and Quinoa Skillet
Eat Yourself Skinny