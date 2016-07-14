StyleCaster
20 Nutrient-Packed Recipes That Will Make Your Skin Glow

by
While creams, serums, and masks can work antiaging wonders, if you really want to win the battle against the years, you gotta do it from the inside out. Stocking up on the right foods will give your body the fuel it needs to stay naturally strong, soft, resilient, and less wrinkle-prone. Plus, most of them are pretty delicious.

Click through to find out which ingredients give your skin the most bang for its nutrient-craving buck, and get 20 inspiring ways to cook them.

Tomatoes contain an antioxidant called lycopene that has been shown to improve skin's natural SPF, so opt for tomato-rich recipes like this Double Tomato Pesto Spaghetti with Zucchini Noodles. Note: You might get more lycopene from cooked tomatoes than raw ones.

Cookie and Kate

Quinoa Stuffed Spinach and Tomatoes

Diethood

Tomato and Herb Salad

Taste and Tell

Butternut squash is packed with vitamin A—vital for the growth of new, healthy skin cells—and vitamin C, which helps produce skin-firming collagen.

One Pan Chicken and Squash

Let the Baking Begin

Stuffed Butternut Squash

Our Life Tastes Good

Wild salmon contains skin-moisturizing omega-3 fatty acids, as well as selenium, which helps protect skin from sun damage.

Honey Garlic Salmon

Rasa Malaysia

One Pan Roasted Lemon and Pepper Salmon with Garlic Parmesan Asparagus

Cooking Classy

One medium-size kiwi can contain more than 100 percent of the vitamin C you need in a day—it's important for producing collagen and keeping skin hydrated.

Strawberry Kiwi Lime Salad

The Kitchen Magpie

Honey Lime and Kiwi Fruit Salad

Cooking Classy

Walnuts are packed with omega-3s, keeping your skin cells moisturized and strong, and helping to prevent damage from toxins. Walnuts may also help fight inflammation.

Simple Mushroom Penne with Walnut Pesto

Pinch of Yum

Honey Sriracha Roasted Carrots

Closet Cooking

Carrots are loaded with beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A, an antioxidant that fights free radicals that can cause signs of aging.

Roasted Carrots with Honey, Rosemary, and Thyme

Creative Culinary

Rosemary is an essential oil that has natural antiseptic properties, meaning it can help protect your skin from sun damage and toxins.

One Sheet Pan Rosemary Chicken

Little Spice Jar

Rosemary Chicken Salad with Avocado and Bacon

Skinny Taste

Chickpeas have several nutrients that keep your skin healthy by fueling its cells and fighting damage, including manganese, molybdenum, folate, and vitamin B.

Caprese Quinoa Salad with Chickpeas

Simply Quinoa

Sunflower seeds are rich in B vitamins, copper, and vitamin E, which enhances immune function and fights inflammation that can cause acne.

Broccoli Salad with Blueberries, Apples, and Sunflower Seeds

Kristine's Kitchen Blog

Roasted Yams with Lime Sunflower Seed Sauce

The Mostly Vegan

Lean beef contains omega-3s and -6s plus tons of protein, which helps build collagen and keep skin strong and soft.

Chinese Lean Beef and Green Beans

Today's Creative Life

Taco-Stuffed Avocados with Chipotle Cream

Foodie Crush

Kale has skin-firming vitamins A and C, in addition to nutrients called lutein and zeaxanthin, which nix free radicals caused by sun exposure.

Sautéed Kale and Quinoa Skillet

Eat Yourself Skinny

