Rebel Smell

Good, clean, wholesome fun can wreak havoc on a flower’s reputation. Just ask the rose. Or the gardenia – or the lily.

But now these innocent-seeming blooms so typically associated with brides – and grandmothers of brides – are breaking free of their wallflower wraps for wilder, edgier pursuits. And yes, there’s cross-dressing involved.

Let me explain. Venice Beach-based Strange Invisible Perfumes (known for mythical, avant-garde takes on botanical scents, and whose inspirations range from New Orleans streets to Victorian “moon gardens”) has just launched its shocking trio of fragrances for spring: Aquarian Roses, Epic Gardenia and Urban Lily.

“Imagine a wild rose still connected to its roots and to the soil. Forget about flowers in vases,” says Strange Invisible Perfumes founder Alexandra Balahoutis about the former. “These flowers are celebrated in their wild, uninhibited state, not placed and pruned in the gardens of ladies sipping tea.” It’s got notes of African marjoram and sandalwood, and bonus: It’s unisex. (We dare your boyfriend to spritz some on before a night out with the guys.)

Meanwhile, Epic Gardenia eschews its clean-girl image for velvety, sexed-up humidity and Urban Lily is inspired by the lilies of the valley that pop up on every street corner in Paris on May 1, evoking a sweet ingénue adrift in urban grit (paging Whitney Port?) thanks to the naughty influence of jasmine and mimosa.

After all, you don’t get spectacular flowers without dishing a little dirt, right?