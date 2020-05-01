Try to Guess Which Met Gala Gown Inspired Rebecca Minkoff’s New Press-On Nails

If times were normal, this weekend would be the time when celebrity stylists, manicurists, colorists and glam teams everywhere would be scrambling to plan for Monday’s Met Gala. But this year, the exhibition has been postponed and the party canceled. That means, no gowns, no fancy updos and no killer nails. Unless you decide to have some fun on your own, of course. While there are more important things during this tough time, it might be nice to take a break from the news and treat yourself to a little glam. Rebecca Minkoff’s Impress Nails collab is perfect for the occasion. If you’re missing your acrylics right about now, you’ll want to keep reading.

With nail salons closed for the distant future, new nail polish colors and press-on nails couldn’t come at a better time. Designer Rebecca Minkoff teamed up with Kiss Impress Nails for a collection of trendy faux nails with designs inspired by her Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Styles include negative space, ombré and even the skittles mani trend.

“My inspiration behind the Impress Press-On Manicure Collection is really this idea of Wanderlust,” Minkoff said in a statement. “I feel as humans we always have somewhere that we want to go, a place we want to see or be and it was really tapping into the ethos of many different women and how to give them nails that really speak to the different locations they might be inspired by.”

In addition to being inspired by her own collection, Minkoff also designed the style Skinny Dipping to resemble Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala dress. Remember the nude with crystals on top? Yup, that one.

Be your own glam team and try one of the limited-edition styles, below.

Kiss Rebecca Minkoff x Impress Nails in Skinny Dip

Blush pink with sparkles.

Kiss Rebecca Minkoff x Impress Nails in Ibiza Nights

In black and white chevron.

Kiss Rebecca Minkoff x Impress Nails in Desert Glow

A translucent jelly effect design in bold orange.

Kiss Rebecca Minkoff x Impress Nails in Blue Haze

A powder blue matte with chrome finish.

Kiss Rebecca Minkoff x Impress Nails in Le French Pop

With negative nail art designs.

Kiss Rebecca Minkoff x Impress Nails in Sunset Beach

With multi shades of orange.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.