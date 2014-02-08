How to Make the Perfect Lipstick Cocktail For the Burnt Berry Lips at Rebecca Minkoff

Often times, the gorgeous makeup colors we see on the runway aren’t the result of swiping on a single product, but instead they’re a mixture of pigments. Upon entering the backstage beauty area at Rebecca Minkoff, we immediately needed to know what was used to get the burnt berry lip colors on the models, and lucky for us, one of our favorite makeup artists — Sarah Lucero — was responsible for the look.

Lucero, who is Stila‘s lead makeup artist, created the gorgeous makeup look for the models and she told us exactly which shades she mixed for the perfect brown-meets-burgundy pout.

“I’m using Stila Color Balm Lipstick in Brigitte, but taking the balmy, glossy effect down a bit with Smudge Pot in Brown. If you want to go for a lip that’s not as dark, you can also try Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Amore, which is like a liquid paint for the lips. I prefer to mix the colors prior to applying, to get the ratio correct and not overdo the brown. If you have a lip brush at home, mix the colors on the back of your hand and then you can add or take away pigment until it’s what you want. Use your finger to blot off any excess shine and don’t overdo the balm beforehand so you get the matte effect,” says Lucero.

As for the rest of the face, the “mod maven” vibe is achieved with bold, brushed up brows and tied together with the Pink Glow Duo all over cheeks and eyes for a wash of color.