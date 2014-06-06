Why You’re So Tired All the Time (And How to Fix That)

We’ll be the first to admit that we don’t always put sleep at the top of our priority list. We’ve got events to attend and friends to brunch with and spin classes to work out at! Who has the time for a full eight hours? Not us all the time, that’s for sure. The downside, though, is that even if you get a decent amount of sleep night to night, there are a slew of other factors that can tire us out. If you find yourself constantly tired, it might be because of one of the following reasons.

Dehydration: Your daily consumption of water should be between six and eight glasses. Lack of water causes blood pressure to drop and slows down oxygen levels. Especially in the summer, we need to up our hydration levels to make sure our bodies are equipped properly.

Sleep Deprivation: Used to staying up super late? This is the most obvious reason why you’re so tired. Gradually try getting to bed a little earlier (30 minutes) each night until you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to go.

MORE: 11 Yoga Poses That Help With Stress

Alcohol Overload: Although that glass of wine initially relaxes you, there are chemicals in alcohol that keep you from falling into a deep sleep. Too much alcohol will result in sluggish movements in the morning, otherwise known as a hangover.

Unhealthy Foods: Fatty foods have little to no source of magnesium in them, which isn’t good news for your body. Magnesium maintains concentration, glucose levels and muscle health. This means lots of veggies, fruits, and nuts will help to energize you.

Not Enough Exercise: Physical activity boots energy levels, so although the last thing you may feel like doing is going to the gym, it will actually wake you up and leave you feeling invigorated!

MORE: The Health Benefits of Tea

Boredom: Believe it or not, too much lounging around actually makes you more tired. When your body is doing nothing all day there’s no way to get the blood and oxygen flowing in your body, which results in laziness and feeling tired.

Vitamin Deficiency: Vitamin B12 is an energy booster and an essential vitamin to take every morning, as it naturally gives you the extra boost you need to start your day.

Stress: Take a deep breath a step back from what you’re doing. When you’re overly stressed out, you’re body feels like shutting down. Try taking mini breaks throughout the day to keep yourself calm.

The After Effect: After a big event, party, performance, etc. your body comes down from a high. One second you’re a ball of energy and the next you’re ready to crash into your pillow. This is normal. Take a few minutes to wind down after these events and the downfall won’t be as bad.

Napping: The golden rule of all naps is a 25-30 minute limit. Nap any longer and your body will enter a REM cycle , which means you’ll wake up feeling more tired than you were before.