Real Women Reveal the Hottest Looks from the Mercedes-Benz New York Spring 2010 Fashion Week

DailyMakoever.com ranks the season’s newest looks based on hairstyles women within its online community tried on using Makeover Studio, the most advanced virtual makeover technology.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2009 – DailyMakeover.com, the Web’s leading online beauty resource, today revealed what women within its online beauty community have claimed are the season’s hottest new looks debuted at the Mercedes Benz New York Spring 2010 Fashion Week. The DailyMakever.com community is made up of nearly four million women, many of whom have tried on hairstyles and makeup looks from last week’s Spring 2010 Fashion Week through DailyMakeover.com’s Makeover Studio, the most advanced virtual makeover technology in the industry.

The five most popular looks from the Mercedes Benz New York Spring 2010 Fashion Week include:

1. Agent Provocateur: a full-bodied bob and striking red lips

2. Alexander Wang: a wispy fishbone braid and natural makeup

3. Eile Tahari: sunset-inspired eyes and sunkissed skin

5. Luca Luca: voluminous curls and lightly smoky eyes

In addition to the top five looks from the Mercedes Benz New York Spring 2010 Fashion Week, the DailyMakeover.com team uncovered some of the hottest trends for 2010, including big bow accessories, structured updo’s and turquoise eyeliner. The DailyMakeover.com full Fashion Week Trend Report is complete with commentary from its team of beauty experts regarding top beauty trends from the shows.

“The DailyMakeover.com online beauty community has been given a backstage pass to the Mercedes Benz New York Spring 2010 Fashion Week, not only by being able to try-on popular looks but with tips on how to create the hairstyles and makeup techniques as well as backstage photos and video interviews with makeup artists and hairstylists,” said Rachel Hayes, editor-in-chief, DailyMakeover.com. “With the season’s hottest new looks revealed in the last few days, real women can preview how they will look on them before the new styles even hit the streets by using Makeover Studio.”

Resources:

– Try-on Looks from the Mercedes-Benz New York Spring 2010 Fashion Week: <a href="https://bitly.com/k3t6D

– Backstage Photos: https://bitly.com/11fR8p

– DailyMakeover.com Fashion Week Trend Report: <https://bitly.com/TeswP

– Backstage Video Interviews: http://www.youtube.com/dailymakeover

About Daily Makeover

Daily Makeover is a leader in interactive media and virtual reality try-on technology. The company has been developing and delivering image processing tools and technology for more than 10 years. Its virtual makeover technology enables users to access it content library of more than 8,000 hairstyles and 7,000 cosmetics and accessories to create their best looks, which can be saved, printed, emailed or shared via popular social networks. The try-on technology is used by Daily Makeover’s own online beauty community DailyMakeover.com, the web’s leading beauty information site with more than four million community members. DailyMakeover.com offers up to the minute trends, celebrity hairstyles, beauty blogs for women to share style opinions and product reviews. Daily Makeover offers an enterprise version of its virtual reality try-on technology and vast customizable content library as well; 60 beauty and lifestyle sites and major brands around the world currently license it. The company is headquartered in New York City and is backed by Village Ventures, Rho Canada and Borealis Ventures. For more information visit www.dailymakeover.com, Facebook and Twitter.