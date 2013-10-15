The One Thing: Real Technique Brushes

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

You have finally finished your gorgeous contouring with your favorite bronzer and you look in the mirror to see speckles of black bristles layered across your face. We have all been there, and we have come to learn that makeup tools are the key to a finished look that is actually finished. Without a good brush, you can’t expect to achieve your flawless look that you are reaching for. This is why we love Real Techniques Brush Line – they get the job done and they are wallet friendly. Designed with pro makeup artist Samantha Chapman, Real Techniques brushes combine high-tech materials with innovative design to make creating a pixel-perfect look easier than ever.

What Makes It Different:

They are made of synthetic bristles that are ultra plush and more smooth than the hair you’ll find in other brushes. Since Taklon is synthetic, it’s 100% cruelty-free. The soft fibers help create a flawless, high-definition finish in any type of light – from sunlight to harsh indoor lighting.

The color-coded system corresponds to the key steps of makeup application so you can create a flawless base, enhanced eyes, and the perfect finish like a pro.

Each brush head is hand-cut to the perfect shape, allowing for precise application from dense coverage to a soft, delicate finish.

The collection is suitable for a wide range of products and every makeup need – from powders, creams, and liquids to mineral makeup, highlighter, and shimmer.

Brush names on the handles make for easy reference when creating your favorite look.

Why It’s The One Thing:

These babies have been developed by a makeup artist who knows the frustrations of a bad brush. They are easy to use and you can find them nationwide. Not to mention the fact that the price of these brushes are unbeatable. Give them a try and discover how awesome a brush can actually be.

Where to buy:

Real Technique Brushes, Ulta.com