Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer

Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer

Kristen Bousquet
by

If you’re looking for a reason to experiment with your makeup look, the freedom and care-free vibes we get from summer is the perfect excuse. It’s the ideal time to whip out all the products you’ve been wanting to experiment with and take a second look at the trends you’ve seen from your favorite YouTubers and give them a try. We think one quick and easy way to spice up your summer beauty look is with a super unique colored lipstick.

Believe it or not, there are lipsticks in literally every color imaginable—pastels, greens, blues and even black, plus much, much more—and they’re easier than you think to pull off.

Just to show you how wearable unique colored lipsticks are, we’ve rounded up some shots from real girls on Instagram that show no matter what color your skin, hair and eye makeup, you can rock an out-of-the-box color lipstick instead of your typical reds, pinks and nudes.

11260683 1644142912483184 1547538628 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@limecrimemakeup

This pastel lavender color is the answer to all your summer lipstick prayers! We like that she opted to match it to her top and nails, too.
11008328 1558311497775595 1475807497 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer

Photo: Instagram/@kyndelfyre

 Paired with some serious lashes, this chick is nailing the black lipstick look. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, we think black lipstick doesn’t have to be “goth” anymore.

11007979 1536345493252689 2135613428 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@supernovangirl

If you don’t want to go completely black, a super dark maroon will do the trick. Pair it with barely-there makeup, and you’ll get heads to turn.

11189225 1558337734427479 92256470 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@lilacbat

Since blue-purple hue brings out the purple tips in her hair, as well as the orange shadow hues in her smokey eye – go bold, ladies.

11282208 820732511349672 1912980385 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@jordanhanz

With blacked out lips paired with this maroon wing, we think this girl is totally killing the badass game.

1515827 1528442634097656 1966553802 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@rebeccaseals

Matching your eye look to your lip color is no crime in our book. This chick nailed it!

11084988 1643084915911428 2077001325 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@battymakeup

The orange of this Instagrammer’s lip color totally makes her eyes pop! Plus, she highlighted with a soft orange color too, helping to accentuate the effect.

11240391 1440112506304954 1496330114 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@makeupbydenise

We have to say this beauty nails the simple look with the super natural eye but gives the perfect pop of excitement with her green lip color.

11142317 1715464648680489 581215986 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@gabriellannaa

The perfect contour, some thick liner and badass jewelry make this black lip look come full circle.

11263321 974608172572772 609286471 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@callista132

If you really think about it, purple lipstick really isn’t too different from your typical maroon! Totally doable! We love that this beauty chose just a bold brow to accent this look.

11187051 890483007671339 587473631 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@amrezy

Perfect for summer, this orange lip totally pulls this look all together! Paired with a bold brow and a lot of highlight, this beauty is ready to take on the warm weather.

11312292 1591353171121951 1982043708 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@sahararos

According to this gorgeous lady’s makeup look, all you need is a purple lip and some serious lashes to look fabulous.

11282010 1630750063878201 2074074324 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@samanthakholl

Don’t be afraid to get creative! If you want to go all out, pair your bright lip color with something equally as exciting on your eyes!

11325217 666414126835280 1947265248 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@beauty_by_angelique

Talk about playing with color! This beauty’s lip color perfectly brings together her entire look!

11232839 1096580040359358 1029222256 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@minniefr

This dark maroon and black ombre lip is the perfect way to do a black lip without really doing a black lip.

11205789 824220947615721 1349940297 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@hunsonabadeer_

Okay, can this girl’s lip color be any more perfect? We think it works so well for the perfect pop of something exciting – and pastel’s are totally in right now.

11190861 466899183458254 720698544 n Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer
Photo: Instagram/@kyrstiscissorhands

This Kat Von D lip stain, “L.U.V” is the perfect pop of purple for anyone’s skin tone! Also, can we just talk about those lashes for a minute?!?

