Real Girls Show You How to Rock a Unique Colored Lipstick for Summer

If you’re looking for a reason to experiment with your makeup look, the freedom and care-free vibes we get from summer is the perfect excuse. It’s the ideal time to whip out all the products you’ve been wanting to experiment with and take a second look at the trends you’ve seen from your favorite YouTubers and give them a try. We think one quick and easy way to spice up your summer beauty look is with a super unique colored lipstick.

Believe it or not, there are lipsticks in literally every color imaginable—pastels, greens, blues and even black, plus much, much more—and they’re easier than you think to pull off.

Just to show you how wearable unique colored lipsticks are, we’ve rounded up some shots from real girls on Instagram that show no matter what color your skin, hair and eye makeup, you can rock an out-of-the-box color lipstick instead of your typical reds, pinks and nudes.



Photo: Instagram/@limecrimemakeup



This pastel lavender color is the answer to all your summer lipstick prayers! We like that she opted to match it to her top and nails, too.



Photo: Instagram/@kyndelfyre

Paired with some serious lashes, this chick is nailing the black lipstick look. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, we think black lipstick doesn’t have to be “goth” anymore.

Photo: Instagram/@supernovangirl

If you don’t want to go completely black, a super dark maroon will do the trick. Pair it with barely-there makeup, and you’ll get heads to turn.



Photo: Instagram/@lilacbat

Since blue-purple hue brings out the purple tips in her hair, as well as the orange shadow hues in her smokey eye – go bold, ladies.



Photo: Instagram/@jordanhanz

With blacked out lips paired with this maroon wing, we think this girl is totally killing the badass game.



Photo: Instagram/@rebeccaseals

Matching your eye look to your lip color is no crime in our book. This chick nailed it!

Photo: Instagram/@battymakeup

The orange of this Instagrammer’s lip color totally makes her eyes pop! Plus, she highlighted with a soft orange color too, helping to accentuate the effect.



Photo: Instagram/@makeupbydenise

We have to say this beauty nails the simple look with the super natural eye but gives the perfect pop of excitement with her green lip color.



Photo: Instagram/@gabriellannaa

The perfect contour, some thick liner and badass jewelry make this black lip look come full circle.



Photo: Instagram/@callista132

If you really think about it, purple lipstick really isn’t too different from your typical maroon! Totally doable! We love that this beauty chose just a bold brow to accent this look.



Photo: Instagram/@amrezy

Perfect for summer, this orange lip totally pulls this look all together! Paired with a bold brow and a lot of highlight, this beauty is ready to take on the warm weather.



Photo: Instagram/@sahararos

According to this gorgeous lady’s makeup look, all you need is a purple lip and some serious lashes to look fabulous.



Photo: Instagram/@samanthakholl

Don’t be afraid to get creative! If you want to go all out, pair your bright lip color with something equally as exciting on your eyes!



Photo: Instagram/@beauty_by_angelique

Talk about playing with color! This beauty’s lip color perfectly brings together her entire look!



Photo: Instagram/@minniefr

This dark maroon and black ombre lip is the perfect way to do a black lip without really doing a black lip.



Photo: Instagram/@hunsonabadeer_

Okay, can this girl’s lip color be any more perfect? We think it works so well for the perfect pop of something exciting – and pastel’s are totally in right now.



Photo: Instagram/@kyrstiscissorhands

This Kat Von D lip stain, “L.U.V” is the perfect pop of purple for anyone’s skin tone! Also, can we just talk about those lashes for a minute?!?