Makeup With Glasses: Signature Beauty Tips From 3 Real Girls

No matter how many glasses-wearing style icons you look to for inspo (hello, Iris Apfel and Jenna Lyons), you may still be wondering how to wear makeup with your glasses in a way that flatters your face and frames, and is noticeable, on-trend, and true to your personality. It’s a super common fashion-meets-beauty question, we know. While you can totally wear every single look with glasses, there are definitely some brilliant beauty tips that will eliminate shadows, smudges, and smears under your specific set of frames.

Most of it is a learning process, so we turned to three real girls who have mastered the art of incorporating their glasses into their signature beauty looks. They shared all of their best tips, spilled on their past application struggles, and so much more. Got a thing for eyeliner, bold brows or lipstick that pops? Take a look below.

The Look: Bold Lipstick With Equally Bold Frames

Alle Connell, Senior Editor at Dailymakeover.com

On her first makeup/glasses struggles:

“I started wearing glasses regularly when I was 18, and I struggled with the transition a lot. I had no idea how to adapt my eye makeup so that it worked with my frames; I didn’t even know to curl my eyelashes so they didn’t brush against my lenses when I blinked! After a lot of trial and error, I learned some valuable lessons, like the value of keeping eye makeup simple (a graphic cat-eye is always good) and wearing bigger frames (so that more of the eye is visible behind the lens, rather than being cut off by the frames). I also had a lot of problems back in the day with my glasses making those awful foundation lines on my cheeks where my frames touch. I solved this problem by always setting my foundation with translucent powder and avoiding any highlight or blush that remains sticky all day.”

On her signature look:

“I’ve really been feeling a very bold lip with minimal eye makeup. The frames I’m wearing the most lately are quite thick and dark (I call them my Clark Kent glasses), so I like the balance that the bright lip color brings to my face. I also love the shape of my lips, so that helps.

I start by outlining my lips with a liner in a similar shade to the lip color I’m going to wear, then coloring them in with the same pencil. This provides a good base for the lipstick to adhere to. Then, I apply the lipstick straight from the bullet onto my lips. I rarely mess with lip brushes because they’re messy and transporting them in your bag for touch-ups is a pain. If I need to perfect the outline, I’ll use my lip liner again AFTER the lipstick. A little unorthodox, but it works.”

Alle’s best advice:

“Don’t be afraid to experiment and try new things with your makeup. The worst thing that can happen is that it doesn’t work out, in which case you wash it off and try again!”

The Look: A Classic Cat-Eye With Opal Cat-Eye Frames

Christine Michel, Writer

On her first makeup/glasses struggles:

“Boy, did I struggle! It took a few trial and errors to learn which makeup looks and which products paired best with my frames. Over time, I learned to master a unique and personal beauty look that complemented my lenses without overdoing it.”

On her signature look:

“With my thick black opal cat-eye frames, my favorite beauty look is to pair it with is a classic cat-eye. I love it because it’s subtle for such strong frames but also highlights my features. The cat eyeliner is my go-to and all-time favorite with these particular glasses. Because it mimics the thickness and shape of my glasses, it actually complements them and makes my eyes stand out more. It works great for either a day at the office or a Saturday night out.”

First, I shape and fill-in my brows with a brow powder. I don’t normally apply eye shadow, but if I do it’s usually a neutral color. If I skip the shadow, I move on to my liner after defining my brows. I apply a black liquid onto the top lid and a black pencil liner on the lower lash line. I use two coats of mascara in order to brighten my eyes behind my glasses. Then, I apply a rosy blush to the apples of my cheeks to add some warmth to my complexion. Lastly, I apply a nude color on my lips.”

Christine’s best advice:

“Always keep your eyebrows well groomed! Regardless of the shape of your glasses and despite how simplistic or dramatic your beauty look, it’s important to keep them well defined to compliment both your face and your frames.”

The Look: Defined Brows and Dramatic Tortoiseshell Frames

Jasmine Garnsworthy, Editor at StyleCaster.com

On her first makeup/glasses struggles:

“I wear quite loud, large frames, so there’s really no point in trying to wear eye makeup underneath—you can barely see it! I also find that my makeup always somehow manages to transfer onto my lenses, and I’m constantly cleaning my glasses to remove foundation and bronzer. Annoying!”

On her signature look:

“My glasses sit at a point just below or partially covering my eyebrows, so I religiously use a brow pencil to define my arch and make sure they’re visible against the tortoiseshell frames. I use a MAC brow pencil and dab some paw-paw ointment on my eyelid, just below the arch of my brow, to create a glossy finish that accentuates the arch.”

Jasmine’s best advice:

“It’s easy for glasses to overwhelm your face, particularly when you pick a pair as big as mine! I only need my glasses at the office, and try to keep my makeup quite natural so it doesn’t compete with my statement frames.”