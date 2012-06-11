Get Ready in a New York Minute: 10 Tips to Shorten Your Daily Beauty Routine

We get it, you’re busy. We know exactly how it is. You go to sleep with the best intentions of getting up half an hour early to make sure that your mane is perfectly coiffed and your makeup perfectly applied for the day ahead, but in reality that snooze button is just way too appealing. So to avoid that panicked moment where you compete with the clock in an Olympic-worthy race to get out the door on time, we wanted to share with you our favorite tips for shortening your beauty routine:

1. It sounds simple, but make sure you stay organized. Lay out the items you use every day so they are easy to reach when you’re in a rush. Bonus tip: Try not to keep your cosmetics in the bathroom as the steam from the shower encourages the growth of bacteria which will shorten their lifespan.

2. Instead of a moisturizer, SPF, primer and foundation, try an all-in-one BB cream.

3. Instead of an eyeshadow primer as a base for multiple powder eyeshadows, use a long-lasting cream eyeshadow. Blend out with a big fluffy brush and you’re good to go!

4. If you love a smokey eye but don’t have time in the morning, simply line your lashes with a gel or kohl liner and smudge out with a Q-tip.

5. Rather than using a bronzer every morning, use a gradual facial tanner before you go to bed so you wake up with a glow. Added bonus? A tan helps even out skin tone which means less time spent on foundation and concealer!

6. Use a cream blush on your cheeks and dab a little onto your lips as well. If you want to be really clever, invest in one of the numerous amazing cheek and lip 2-in-1 products on the market.

7. Loose powders look lovely but can be messy. Switch to a pressed powder for easy use and throw it in your bag for touch ups on the go.

8. Use the leftover body moisturizer on your hands as a serum to help tame unruly flyaways. Multi-tasking at its best!

9. Instead of curling your hair every morning, sleep with it twisted into a bun (or braids if you want a more disheveled, beachy look). The next morning, simply run your fingers through to separate your curls and spray with a light hairspray.

10. Light, natural nail polish colors are more forgiving when it comes to showing chips so they’re perfect if you don’t have time to get a manicure every few days. If you just can’t leave the house without covering up the chips, dab on a glitter top coat — no one will be the wiser.

[Image via Istock]