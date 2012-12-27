Get Ready For a Fresh Start: Cleaning Out Your Makeup Bag

Nothing says “January 1” quite like a fresh start, and after a year of testing out new colors and trends, our makeup bags are ready for a major clean up. If you’re coming into 2013 with dried out, overused products or dirty tools, some serious work needs to be done to start your year off on the right foot. We all fall into the same trap during the year of buying more products than we’d like to count just to try them out, and being the hoarders that we are, we never get rid of the old products. Now is the time, ladies. Let’s tackle the makeup bag beast together.

First off, if you haven’t cleaned your makeup brushes in the past two weeks, make sure you wash them with warm soapy water and dry them flat. Next, you’ll need to get rid of any dried out or expired products. As for the rest of the bag, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of change ups, swaps, and just plain out of style products. By the time you’ve gone through the list, your makeup bag will be brand spanking new!