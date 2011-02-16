R&B Singers Unleash New Fragrances

Already an infiltrated market, R&B singers Usher and Queen Latifah both announced plans for new fragrances on Friday. As reported by WWD, the fragrances are set to hit retailers early next fall.

For the first time, recently divorced Usher has created a fragrance without a counterpart for “her.” The masculine (yet fresh and floral scented) collection includes an eau de toilette, an aftershave, a shower gel, and a deodorant. Latifah’s Mediterranean and sweet scented collection will include an eau de parfum spray, a body lotion, and body butter. Both fragrances will be available at a Macy’s near you come September.

Is it just us or is there a huge influx in the celebrity fragrance market this week? On the bright side, autumn is going to smell a whole lot sweeter next season.