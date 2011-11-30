Razors, Chanel No. 5 & Steak? The Top 10 Shoplifted Items

We know the holidays can be stressful, but according to a recent article in Adweek, 1 in 11 consumers will walk into a store and walk out with something they didn’t purchase. Yikes! Apparently this 1.45 percent loss of sales equals a $119 BILLION dollar loss for retailers. What’s even more shocking than these staggering numbers are the top 10 products that people steal. Only about 3 percent of shoplifters are “professionals” and most just stuff something under their coat because of the opportunity, but what type of products do these momentarily corrupted consumers snag? A whole lot of random stuff.

Number one is steak. How someone walks out of the grocery store with a pound of raw meat is a mystery to us, but that wasn’t even the most absurd. Beauty products that made the list were number 5, Gillette Mach 3; number 6, Axe; and number 9,Chanel No. 5. This can be connected to our current economic state,Read Hayes, director of the Loss Prevention Research Council said, “In bad economic times, you’ll see more basic items stolen.” Apparently Axe products are one of the most-stolen products year round. “Walgreens and CVS recently experienced a series of burglaries,” Hayes said, “where the only thing stolen was body wash.”

As for the luxury perfume, this one we can understand. Apparently their small size and desirable nature make them an easy target for shoplifters, especially during the holiday season.