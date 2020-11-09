ColourPop’s RawBeautyKristi Collab Is the Biggest Thing to Happen Since That Microscope

If you believe it will happen and you work your ass off, your dreams can come true. Just ask beauty YouTuber Kristi! She has been hoping for a RawBeautyKristi ColourPop collection since 2007 and has video to prove it. “ColourPop, if you’re watching this, you’re probably not, but if you are, I want to come out with a collection of products with you that are going to wow the world,” she said in a vlog more than three years ago.

Kristi goes on to tell ColourPop how much she loves the quality, price-point and crazy-cute packaging of their products and how she would “sell some f****** eyeshadow palettes.” It’s going to happen, she says. And now, it has! Fans have been tweeting and commenting on YouTube asking for this collection. Again, if you know Kristi, you know she always has the receipts.

These so-called receipts are what caused her YouTube account to blow up in the past two years. New fans found her thanks to a video titled The Truth About Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics Lipsticks in which she busts out a microscope to uncover the quality control issues of Hill’s products. The video has almost five million views and more than that, people began to see Kristi as more than just a makeup artist.

Since then, her life has changed dramatically. After sharing her fertility struggles, she’s presently about to give birth, her collaboration with PÜR sold out twice, and now—her dream: a ColourPop line. The limited-edition collection was inspired by the nature of her home state of Washington. The brand even came to her new home to shoot these stunning photos.

The collection is very RawBeautyKristi, called At Forest Sight. There’s a 12-pan palette, four new Super Shock Shadow shades, three Creme Gel Liners, and two Lux Gloss Lips. The rich, earthy tones feel on-brand for the YouTuber and like she really worked with ColourPop on this collection. It drops November 12 and is sure to sell out. Save this page and check back here to grab all the goodies.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Full Raw Beauty Kristi Collection

The entire bundle will sell out the quickest. It includes: At Forest Sight Pressed Powder Palette ($20 at ColourPop); Super Shock Shadows in Campfire, Mycelium, Olympic and Like a Moss ($7 each at ColourPop); three Creme Gel Liners; and two Lux Glosses.

Creme Gel Liners

In Marigold, Spare Thyme and Woodsy.

Lux Gloss

In Wildflower and Glacier.