After Completely Selling Out, Raw Beauty Kristi’s Makeup Collection With PÜR Is Back

I’m sorry to say that it took a scandal for me to find Raw Beauty Kristi’s YouTube account. But since then, she’s one of only a handful of beauty influencers I trust for real reviews and honest thoughts on products and launches. Kristi recently hit 1 million subscribers so it’s clutch timing to release the PÜR x Raw Beauty Kristi makeup collection. She also recently revealed she’s pregnant after being infertile for 15 years. The emotional video of her telling her husband has more than 2.5 million views. This is officially Kristi’s moment.

I have a feeling I’m not the only one who came to Kristi’s page to watch her pull out a microscope and see what exactly is going on with Jaclyn Hill’s infamous lipsticks. She was responsible for revealing many of the quality control issues that caused Hill to pull the products. She didn’t do it in a mean or spiteful way, which is probably why the video has almost 5 million views. But since I’ve started watching Kristi’s page, I’ve noticed there are many products she honestly loves. One of her favorites has always been the PÜR Love Your Selfie Foundation and Concealer. When I heard she was teaming up the brand, it made perfect sense.

Her collection with PÜR launched July 12 and sold out within a couple of hours. In fact, she basically broke the PÜR site and fans were not happy they weren’t able to get their hands on her palette. It softly launched at Ulta as well and is still sold out there. Well, here’s your chance to pre-order the palette and two sets of faux lashes and they will ship to you between August 31 and September 17. Yes, you’ll have to wait a bit but according to the reviews, it’ll be worth the wait.

Place your order, below!

Double-sided Pressed Pigment Palette

The 18-pan palette has brights on one side and neutrals on the other.

3D Cruelty-Free Luxe Lashes in Lovely

These lightweight lashes deliver major volume and length.

3D Cruelty-Free Luxe Lashes in Can’t be Bothered

These have even more drama.

Bundle

Grab all three products.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.