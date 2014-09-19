Best of the Week: Rashida Jones’ Crown Braid, Kerry Washington’s Eyeshadow, and More

From movie premieres to Fashion Week in Europe, celebrities have been out in full force this week. While some ladies opted for the neutral route of tousled hair and nude lipstick, others pulled out all the stops with intricate braids and bold eyeshadow colors. Whichever side of the spectrum these ladies landed on, we couldn’t help but covet some of the looks.
Take a look at our favorite red carpet looks from this week, then tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!
Rashida Jones paired a crown braid with a fuchsia pink lipstick for a look that we'll be stealing for brunch this weekend.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Kerry Washington coordinated her emerald green dress with some matching eyeshadow. Would you match your makeup to your dress?
Photo:
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon's blonde hair looks impossibly shiny. We admit, seeing how great she looks on the red carpet makes us want to head to the salon for a hair gloss.
Photo:
Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images
Julianne Hough has the perfect nude lipstick down pat. Plus, with her cute twisted updo, this look is a winner.
Photo:
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Taylor Schilling's minimalist look on the carpet gives hope to the rest of us who want to look like movie stars.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Holland Roden's tousled, half-up hairstyle is on our list of styles to steal.
Photo:
Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Live Love Spa
Anna Camp rocked some gorgeous side-swept blonde waves and we love her surfer girl style.
Photo:
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Amanda Peet's cute bangs and berry lip color are a match made in red carpet heaven.
Photo:
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images