Rare Beauty’s Lip Oil Is Already Viral & It Only Just Launched Today

When it comes to viral beauty products, is there anything more talked about than Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush?! It feels like everyone uses a different favorite shade of the ultra-pigmented blush. It makes sense the brand would launch another product based off this popular one. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil is the lip counterpart to the blush shades and probably the most unique product the brand has launched yet. And it’s out today with shades already selling out.

Gomez told Elle.com the team spent two years creating this lip oil because of its “transformative texture,” which Gomez describes as “unlike anything I have experienced in a lip oil. When applied, it goes on like a jelly but transforms into a hydrating formula. It’s special!” It contains moisturizing jojoba seed oil and antioxidant-rich sunflower seed oil for hydration along with the burst of color. “The inspiration came from wanting to create a lip product that could create the same flush of color for lips that the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush creates for cheeks,” she said to Elle.com.

If you’re a fan of the blush, you’ll recognize some of these shades. There’s Hope (a nude mauve), Happy (a cool pink), Joy (a muted peach), Serenity (a warm rose), Affection (a muted berry), Delight (a rose brown), Wonder (a rose mauve) and Honesty (a. nude brown).

Now, this isn’t like the lip oils we’re used to. These go on like a jelly and transform into hydrating color — tons of color. Most lip oils have similar sheer shades but this is full, shiny color. Just look at Fempower Beauty co-founder Alexis Androulakis test the formula on TikTok. She’s a product development pro so she breaks down exactly what’s happening in the formula to her and her wife’s (and co-founder) almost 300k followers.

“It is a pretty high level of opacity for a lip oil,” Androulakis says. “You can wear this in a sheered out look or you can do it close to full coverage on the lip. High shine, not sticky.” Sign us up!

Grab Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil at Sephora while it’s still in stock.