Rare Beauty Launched Its First Powder Highlighter and TikTokers Are Calling It “Blinding”

There was a time not that long ago when we all wanted a highlighter so bright, you could “see it from space.” But in recent years, it’s been more about that lit-from-within glow without noticeable shimmer. Well, Selena Gomez and her team somehow created a product that does both. Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter is both blinding and soft, depending on how much you use and where you use it.

This is the first powder highlighter from the brand and a follow-up of its popular Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight. Fans love the liquid illuminator for the way it sinks into the skin and blends so well with other liquid face products. This new Silky Touch Highlighter is much more dramatic with micro-shimmers that allow you to build up the glow. But this isn’t just any glittery powder formula. This one is silky-smooth and feels like a liquid but has the ease of a powder.

TikTokers are freaking out over the glow this gives with one small swipe. There are four shades in total, three of which are already sold out at Sephora. There’s Enlighten (a cool champagne), Exhilarate (a champagne gold), Flaunt (a true gold) and Mesmerize (a rose bronze). Watch @greeneggsandglam put just the tiniest amount of Exhilarate on her cheeks and you’ll see for yourself. Like seemingly everything with Rare Beauty, a little goes a long way.

TikToker @isaidwoahhhhh picked up also picked up Exhilarate and says “it’s gorgeous” and not “too glittery.” Both women used their own highlighter brushes but you can also pick up the new Positive Light Precision Highlighter Brush ($18 at Sephora) to go with the new highlighter.

There aren’t many who have gotten their hands on the highlighters yet (mine’s in the mail!) so if you see a shade in stock, you’ll probably want to grab it. Layer it on top of the liquid highlighter you already have for a glow that seriously lasts.