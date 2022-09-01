This Selena Gomez-Approved Eyeliner Lasted on My Eyes For Nearly 12-Hours Without Smudging

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m usually not one to take a chance on new products the night of a major event, but when my go-to liquid eyeliner ran out the night of Bad Bunny’s New York concert, I had no other choice. Putting my faith in Selena Gomez and the beauty gods above, I swiped a thick layer of Rare Beauty’s Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner across my lids.

To my surprise, I didn’t need to use a Q-tip to clean up my normally messy lines thanks to the liner’s ultra-precise and flexible brush tip, which is made with over 1,000 vegan bristles. I added a thin layer of glitter eyeliner from Fluide Beauty to the corner of my eyes and headed uptown to Yankee Stadium in humid, eighty-degree weather.

I’ll be the first to admit how wary I was that this jet-black Rare Beauty liner would last the night without smudging. I fully planned on dancing, sweating, and happy crying throughout the concert and expected to look like a devastated trash panda at the end of it all. With a concert invite from Adidas, I knew there was self-designated pressure to look good. And, I’m so glad I was right because the Arón Piper of Elité fame sat behind me the entire night. So, while I was screaming my head off to Tití Me Preguntó, I was also worried I’d look like a modern-day Alice Cooper in front of Ander himself.

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner

A few hours into the concert, a quick selfie assured me that the Selena Gomez-approved liner was staying put, despite the gallons of sweat dripping down my body. By the time I got home, almost twelve hours after the initial application (yes, there was an after party, of course I had to go!), my liner looked like I had just put it on only moments before.

But don’t just take my word for it. One reviewer called the Rare Beauty liner a “holy grail” product thanks to its waterproof and smudge-free durability. “I had to walk in the pouring rain with my bangs dripping water directly on to my eyes. My hair, clothes, and shoes were drenched. But my eyeliner didn’t smudge a bit.” Other shoppers love the long-lasting liner so much they buy it on repeat, calling it a “wonderful staple purchase” and a “great affordable option.”

In addition to its impressive stay power, the Rare Beauty eyeliner is less than $20 and is sultate-, paraben-, phthalates-, and formaldehyde-free. Oh, and did I mention it’s also vegan and cruelty free? Yeah, no celeb beauty brand does it quite like Selena Gomez.