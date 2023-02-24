Everyone From Alix Earle to Mikayla Nogueira Is Obsessed With This TikTok-Viral Blush—& It’s Selling Out Fast  

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding the right blush can sometimes feel like the most difficult part of building up your beauty regimen. There are so many options —where do you even start? When we’re feeling lost, we ask for guidance from the TikTok goddesses, and this time, they seriously delivered. Everyone from Alix Earle to Mikayla Nogueria (and basically every other beauty TikTok creator) has been obsessing over this liquid blush for months, and it’s quickly selling out at Sephora.

Rare Beauty’s Pinch Liquid Blush comes in a variety of shades, so there’s no doubt you’ll find your perfect match among these choices. But you’ll have to hurry. On Sephora, shades like Believe and Love are already out of stock! Don’t worry, though, you still have some options, a few of which have been given a coveted TikTok shoutout.

TikTokers tested out some of the new shades including Happy, which features a dewy cool pink finish. TikToker @yazdior said they “should’ve tried this sooner” after seeing the final results, while TikToker @makeupbyalissiac showed some love for the “underrated” matte nude pink blush Bliss. Of course, these TikTokers aren’t the only ones who adore Rare Beauty’s Pinch Liquid Blush.

Along with TikTokers’ adoration for this Rare Beauty product, shoppers have been spreading the love in their glowing reviews.

“This blush is just *chefs kiss* so pigmented,” one shopper said. “Everyone told me I was glowing all night. Just get it. Best addition to my makeup routine.” Another satisfied shopper said they are “definitely buying more” after trying this blush out. “So pigmented and feels very good quality. I love that there’s so many shade options for warm or cool toned skin. I love the way they blend and the dewy finish.”

Rare Beauty Liquid Blush

We’ve always admired how Rare Beauty’s products are designed specifically with its users in mind. These blushes won’t just make your skin glow and feel all kinds of loved up, you’ll also feel incredible as this blush brings out your own rare beauty. (See what we did there?) Get your own shade(s) of Rare Beauty Pinch Liquid Blush before it’s gone!