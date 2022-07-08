I Tried All Of Rare Beauty’s New Matte Lipsticks So You Don’t Have To

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Since Rare Beauty launched in 2020, there hasn’t been a collection I’ve adamantly disliked. Of course, there are some products that work better for my skin type and tone. But generally, I trust they’ll all be good. And that’s rare. (See what I did there?) But as much as I love the foundation and highlighter, blush and mascara, I’ve been dying for a lipstick. And it’s finally here. Selena Gomez just launched her Kind Words Matte Lipstick and matching Kind Words Lip Liner.

According to the brand, Gomez wanted a long-wearing lipstick that’s actually comfortable. I’d say they nailed that part. The formula is cushiony and hydrating with a soft matte finish. These are not dry and crusty like some matte lipsticks. It used to be that formulas needed to be this dry to be long-lasting. Well, not anymore. Rare Beauty’s formula feels great on the lips and actually lasts. Seriously, I took a nap wearing the Bold shade and it was still fully on when I woke up.

There are 10 shades with complimentary soft matte lip liners.

Gomez has been wearing her new lipsticks and liners for months without us knowing. You just have to look back in her Instagram and TikTok to see them in action.

I tried each on (see here) with the matching liner and was pleasantly surprised at how smooth the liner applied and how pigmented the lipsticks are with one swipe. Truly my only complaint is there aren’t enough true pink hues for my taste. I like brighter colors and these are more muted, with nudes and mauves for all skin tones. (The lipstick colors in the images above look brighter to me than they do in real life.)

Still, I’m glad there are shades that don’t look great on my fair skin. That means they’re sure to look amazing on those with oilve skin and deeper skin tones. Watch my video and then head to Sephora to choose your shades. You won’t be sorry.