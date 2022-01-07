I Tried Rare Beauty’s New Bronzer Sticks to Get Snatched Cheeks like Selena Gomez

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

One makeup trend I’m loving in 2022 is the return of less-is-more when it comes to contouring. Gone are the days of spending 20 minutes sculpting and baking. Instead, it’s all about a little cream contour where you want it and you’re out the door. That’s probably why Rare Beauty released its Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks. Folks are loving easy-to-use wands and sticks these days. They’re for a natural-looking — but slightly more snatched — version of you. And that’s exactly what makes Rare Beauty’s new launch so exciting.

Before I tried the Bronzer Sticks, I watched Selena Gomez apply her favorite shade, Happy Sol (a light brown with warm undertones), on Instagram. Weirdly, I can’t see the video on the Rare Beauty account anymore but I loved the way she warmed up her face and subtly brought out her gorgeous cheekbones — in just a minute. Because I have a more fair complexion, I chose the shade Power Boost (a true tan with a neutral undertone). There are three more deeper shades with neutral, golden and red undertones so there’s a color for all skin tones.

I went into this “test” knowing these aren’t contour sticks — the shades are more on the bronzer spectrum. But I still used my stick as I would lightly contour — my forehead, the hallow points of my cheeks, the sides of my nose and under my jaw. As you can see in my video, I was quite literally shocked at how soft this formula is. It melted into my skin and blended out easily. Sometimes I find powder bronzer to be patchy and hard to blend, so this ultra-lightweight cream was the perfect option.

I may not look as good as Selena, but my Rare Beauty hoodie and I can try. Hurry and grab your shade before this TikTok-viral newbie sells out. While you’re there, grab one of the new Soft Pinch Liquid Blush shades ($20 at Rare Beauty) and the game-changing new Soft Pinch Blush Brush ($22 at Rare Beauty).