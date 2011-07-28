Raquel Zimmermann: Beauty Chameleon

It’s no secret that Raquel Zimmermann is Fall 2011’s top model. The girl has made editorial appearances in almost every international edition of Vogue within the month of August alone. So now I’m going to get all philosophical and beg the question; why?

And here’s my answer: models have to be able to change their looks indefinitly, and Raquel seems to be the queen of this. She can go from sporting a bright orange wig la Alice in Wonderland one minute to modern-day modette with sleek blonde locks and a bright red lip the next. No matter what kooky character she may be playing, she always manages to look amazing.

