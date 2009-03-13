StyleCaster
Raquel Zimmerman at Louis Vuitton

Raquel Zimmerman at Louis Vuitton

Brazilian model Raquel Zimmerman walked the Louis Vuitton fall 2009 runway with makeup and hair that channeled the look Brigitte Bardot popularized nearly 50 years ago. Although it’s nearly half a century later, there is nothing sexier than the subtle bangs, teased and poufed hair, dramatic liquid lined eyes, and pale pink/nude lips shown above.

Makeup artist Pat McGrath told Allure that she channeled flirty party girls and hairstylist Guido went for a more lusty look. “These girls are out to catch a man,” he said, “so everything has to be luxe and gorgeous.”

Bardot, the original blonde bombshell, was really on to something when she coined her signature look, sexiness in a way that’s both approachable and easy to achieve.

