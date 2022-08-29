Shoppers Say This $25 Foundation Is ‘Like Skin in a Bottle’ & Gives ‘Just The Right Amount of Glow’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Picking a go-to foundation can be tricky. Though it might seem like you could slap on any formula, finding the right one for your skin will yield far better results. You have a beautiful canvas that deserves an equally amazing base layer, so take the time to figure out your skin type, concerns and tone. If you have acne and eczema-prone skin, you likely already know the struggle. Few formulas cater to these concerns, let alone ones that accurately match your skin tone and won’t take all of your money.

However, Range Beauty is here to give you acne and eczema-prone folks some solutions. Founder and CEO Alicia Scott created the brand after noticing a gap in the market for inclusive shade ranges with formulations that didn’t trigger bad breakouts and eczema flare-ups or cost a hefty price. Range Beauty launched in 2018, and offers foundations, powders, primers, body glow products, eyeshadow-highlighter hybrids and even merch.

That’s an impressive product lineup, but we’re here to shout out Range Beauty’s foundation in particular. Providing sheer to medium coverage, the True Intentions Hydrating Foundation comes in an extensive 21 shades. Scott made sure to create plenty of melanin-rich options after experiencing first-hand the struggle to find colors and undertones that matched her own.

What sets this foundation apart from other options is its skin-loving benefits: It contains calendula, chamomile and green tea to keep acne at bay and calm inflammation and dry skin. Plus, Kaolin clay soaks up excess oil like a sponge. The formula is creamy and moisturizing, rather than one that leaves your complexion parched and flaky. After application, you’ll notice your face looking silky smooth and glowy.

The perfect foundation for acne and eczema does exist, and it’s Range Beauty’s True Intentions Hydrating Foundation. If you have these skin concerns, it’s time to rejoice in this actually affordable foundation that’s about to have you ditching your other formulas that simply weren’t cutting it.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Love This Foundation & Shoppers Say It Makes Skin ‘Smooth & Dewy’

With a 4.5-star overall rating, shoppers can confirm that this hydrating foundation achieves exactly what it says it does.

“[Keeps] my face moisturized with a beautiful glow. It’s weightless and looks natural,” wrote one reviewer.

As for the foundation being a match made in heaven for those with sensitive skin and eczema, another reviewer wrote, “I started getting eczema on my face and I decided to switch from regular brands, such as Fenty, and opted for something more natural. That is when I came across Range Beauty, and I am so glad I did. This foundation looks like skin in a bottle, it’s super lightweight on the face and it doesn’t hurt my face at all.”

Another one praises the product’s ability to stand up to hot, humid weather.

“I like how lightweight it feels and it offers just the right amount of glow that makes you feel like a boss! I don’t wear makeup that often but when I do, it has been my go-to foundation, especially in this summer heat,” wrote another shopper.

If you’re reading this story and are amazed by how this liquid foundation is ticking off all of our boxes, shop it at Range Beauty for just $25.