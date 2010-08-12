Ramy Beauty Therapy Eye-Lixir Illuminating Eye Gel

Want to make your eyes look instantly younger? Then give this illuminating eye primer a whirl. Based on the same premise as the brand’s popular Elixir Skin Conditioning Primer, it’s packed with vitamins to help firm and hydrate skin, plus a subtle brightener to instantly perk up tired eyes. After just two weeks of use you’ll see a decrease in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles.
Price: $28
Where To Buy: ramy.com
