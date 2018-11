Something was missing on the Paris runways yesterday. Strangely enough it was the models eyebrows. At Balenciaga, Rick Owens, and Bruno Pieters, models marched down the runway with things just a little bit off on their faces. Balenciaga and Rick Owens featured minimal makeup. So minimal to the extreme that they chose to actually take away features. Bruno Pieters favored the glossy dark lip that we saw in New York and London as well.

What do you think? Are you ready to camouflage your brows?