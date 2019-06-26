Your Rainbow Manicure Needs These Expert-Approved Polish Colors

Scroll To See More Images

Why wear one color on every nail when you can wear a different color on each nail? That’s the question everyone must be asking themselves because the rainbow nails trend is literally everywhere. They’re next to me at the nail salon and all over Instagram. For a while, it seemed solid-colored polish was taking a backseat to intricate nail art and towering stilettos (thanks Cardi B.), but a las, true classics never die. And in the case of nail polish, it’s the classic manicure with a twist.

“Especially in June, we must give credit where credit is due— the LGBTQ community,” says Miss Pop, an editorial nail artist with a flair for bold designs. “They have made the rainbow a powerful symbol of hope, unity, and fabulousness. The rainbow nail trend has a universal appeal, but a special place in our hearts because of what it has come to mean.” For those of us with a penchant for being late to the party, it may seem like this multi-colored trend is new, but according to Miss Pop, it’s something she’s worn and used for countless beauty stories over the years.

“This isn’t some luxury item with limited availability— it’s nail polish!,” she says. “We can all have it. We can all paint what we want with it. That’s part of the reason I love being a nail artist.” With that being said, there really is no expert strategy for pulling this off. Instead, think of color combinations that will best show off your personality or fit the occasion. You can also switch up the way you use the colors. For instance, you may want to cover just the tips of each nail instead of covering the entire nail bed.

Miss Pop loves doing a repeated design on each nail, with each finger being a different shade on the Roy G Biv color wheel. “There is such a wide variety of skin tones. It’s as varied as taste. Wear the colors you like. Why limit yourself?,” she concludes.

In other words, you don’t need an expert…because you’re already one. So if you’re ready to taste the rainbow, here are 5 Miss Pop-approved colors to get started with.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Arancio Vibrante

A fiery orange.

$28 at Orchard Mile

China Glaze Nail Lacquer in Keepin’ It Teal

A vibrant turquoise.

$9.99 at Amazon

essie Tangoed in Love

An amazing violet.

$9 at essie

Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear in Pacific Blue

A bright cobalt.

$5.18 at Amazon

Zoya Pippa

A sunshine yellow.

$10 at Zoya