Beauty Buzz: The Rainbow Eyelashes Trend, California Bans Microbeads, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Why the half-up topknot is the go-to hairstyle once summer weather officially hits and starts to make you sweat. [ Daily Makeover

2. Rainbow eyelashes? It’s a thing—and tons of real girls are showing off their individual takes on trend. [ POPSUGAR Beauty

3. California just passed a law that bans the use of environmentally hazardous microbeads in beauty products, as well as the the “biodegradable alternatives.” [ Allure

4. Heading to the beach? Here are 12 steps to get your skin ready for the big bikini reveal. [ Glamour