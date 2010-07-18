Beauty Sneak Peek: Rahua by Amazon Beauty

Hello from Cosmoprof! I’m here checking out the latest news and trends from your favorite brands–and meeting more than a few interesting new lines. I’ll be sharing my top product picks from the show with you for the next few days so you can get the scoop on what’s hot for 2011.

Hair care is a big focus here and I’ve seen tons of great new products that all promise healthy, shiny, supermodel hair. One line that really caught my eye is Rahua by Amazon Beauty. The brand is certified organic and uses Amazonian Rahua nut oil. The nut gives hair a smooth, shiny finish and absorbs quickly into the strands so it won’t leave your hair looking weighed down or greasy. Best of all, the brand practices responsible, ethical harvesting methods, so no parts of the rainforest are harmed in making it.

The line consists of a shampoo, conditioner, finishing treatment and professional elixir, but this fall they will add an all-natural, alcohol-free hairspray to their lineup. I tried it out and was amazed with how bouncy and soft it made my locks. The hairspray launches in September and the rest of the line is available now at rahua.com and select online retailers like b-glowing.com and amazon.com.