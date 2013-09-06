Rag & Bone Creates a Matte Orange Lip For NYFW For the Very First Time

We always expect (or hope) to see some bright colors during the spring/summer season of fashion week, but there are certain shows that have a “look” that they stick to season after season. Rag & Bone, while it is one of our favorites, is one of those shows. The cool, downtown girl tends to look like she somehow just rolled out of bed with just a touch of makeup on, and tousled bedhead to match.

This season though, makeup artist Gucci Westman (and Revlon Global Artistic Director) surprised us all with a bright matte orange lip inspired by the Brazil World Cup. “It’s playing with textures a bit, the skin is very luminous using Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm on the lips and Revlon PhotoReady BB Cream for sheer coverage on the skin, and the lip is super matte,” said Gucci.

She added that the orange “felt like a cool departure for the first ever lip for the Rag & Bone show” and would work well for the pastel colors in the collection. But, she knew that it had to be the right orange – and not a gloss – to match that perfect “Rag & Bone girl.” To complete that World Cup feel, Gucci wanted a bright and happy color, so she layered Revlon ColorBurst Matte Balm in Mischievous and Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Carnival, both shades coming out in 2014. But, to get that matte look without drying out your lips, Gucci advises applying a hydrating color as your base (like the ColorBurst) and then a liner over the top to mattify it.

