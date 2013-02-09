Rag & Bone at NYFW: Floating Eyeliner and “Downton Abbey” Lips

Besides being beautiful, the hair and makeup at the Rag & Bone fashion show was entirely practical. Taking inspiration from the 1960s and androgyny, Revlon Global Artistic Director Gucci Westman wanted the look to be pretty, but still really cool. She started with face primer to get an overall porcelain feel, then moved to filling in the brows with pencil before moving on to the real focal point of the face, which was the eyeliner. “The Rag & Bone girl would wear black on her eyes, so we decided to go with floating eyeliner. It’s clean and simple, and looks like she could have done it herself,” Gucci tells us backstage. For the lips, the look was a chic, healthy glow, inspired by “Downton Abbey.”

Hair at Rag & Bone, styled by Guido Palau at Redken, was centered around being undone and boyish, but with an Edie Sedgwick feel. To get the look, Guido rough dried the hair, parting it way over to the side. After brushing through dry shampoo to take away any shine, he pulled the hair into a low ponytail for a soft, easy look. “There’s been a lot of texture over the last season. It’s cosmetic ideas now, like shine and matte finishes. Women want to update their hair simply with key products and different textures, and that’s exactly what this look is,” Guido explains.

Image via Instagram