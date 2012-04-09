What Can Raf Simons Do For Dior Beauty?

It’s been confirmed: Raf Simons will be heading to Dior, and we have to say, we’re pretty excited about the switch. The New York Times reported that Simons is to be named the artistic director at Christian Dior on Tuesday, a position that has been void for about a year.

Simons said he feels “fantastic” about the switch. “It is one of the ultimate challenges, and a dream to go to a place like Dior, which stands for absolute elegance, incredible femininity and utter luxury.”

For a man that began his career in menswear, Simons’ revitalized Jil Sander and we can’t wait to see what he does with Dior. A fashion house known for classic style, we wonder how Simons’ colorful aesthetic will translate onto the Dior runway. Take, for instance, the Jil Sander Fall 2011 runway look (pictured above right) — stark and colorful, it’s a far cry from the neutral makeup and pink lip seen this past season at Dior.

Tyen, creative director of colours for Dior, has been at the fashion house since the ’80s creating and designing the beauty collections each season. We wonder how the two will work together to revamp Dior’s beauty and add a spark to next season’s collection.

