Rachel Zegler’s Chic New Bob Was an Unexpected Jaw-Dropper on the Oscars Red Carpet

By now you probably know Rachel Zegler wasn’t supposed to go to the Oscars this year. Yes, that’s pretty insane considering she starred in West Side Story, nominated for Best Picture. After public outcry, she got an invite and showed up to the Oscars looking better than she’s ever looked. Zegler truly showed them what a star she is, especially with a cool new bob. Gone are her West Side Story waist-length strands and in their place, a trendy chop.

Zegler really went for it. She skipped the “lob” length that many go for before committing and cut off inches from her hair to a style right around her chin. We’re not sure who’s responsible for the big cut but we do know stylist Clayton Hawkins styled it for the Oscars. The side part and flipped-out ends is equal parts modern and Old Hollywood. “Obsessed with her shiny healthy hair (thanks to Dove hair therapy brilliant gloss and repair 😎 aka my fav serum) What an amazing day! So thankful!” he wrote on Instagram.

Even better, this gloss he’s speaking of is seriously affordable. You can get the Dove Beauty Hair Therapy Ceramide Brilliant Gloss & Repair for less than $7 at Target. The other affordable favorite he used was Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler brush ($13.99 at Amazon ).

“For tonight’s Oscars, Rachel wanted a classic but sleek old Hollywood hairstyle, and I loved that we went in that direction because her character in West Side Story had such a classic look as well. Her new bob is the perfect length for that level of glam, while still being edgy,” Hawkins said in a statement.

Of course, we can’t discuss Zegler’s look without talking about her makeup. Artist Kale Teter gave the actor this pretty metallic eye and soft pink lip that goes perfectly with her silver choker necklace and black Dior gown. Stunning.